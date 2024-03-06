

The podcast takes up the Super Tuesday results—the beginning of the Palmer era in American Samoa! No, seriously, the national race begins today and Biden is behind and, we speculate, maybe he ought to toughen up his stance on Israel and Gaza. No, not by turning on Israel, but by championing Israel and letting it win. Also, the GOP veepstakes! Give a listen.

