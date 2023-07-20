

Today’s podcast examines the spectacle of angry Democratic representatives yelling at IRS whistleblowers in order to defend Joe Biden on the Hunter matter. Hmmm. Remember when they loved whistleblowers? And how strong does the “target letter” suggesting a Trump indictment on January 6 sound? Give a listen.

