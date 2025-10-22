

The liberal meltdown over the creation of a ballroom at the White House is another example of how liberals and the left keep stepping on their own substantive disagreements with Donald Trump because they get distracted by…stupid things. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.