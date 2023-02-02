Hunter Biden’s legal team not only acknowledges that the “laptop from hell” was Hunter Biden’s but is now trying a newly “aggressive” strategy to go after the people who disseminated its contents—without ever stopping to acknowledge the two-plus years of lies about it. We take this up, as well as the assault on Ron DeSantis for his efforts to repair a flawed African American studies curriculum. Give a listen.
