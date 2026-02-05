

A major shift, it seems, in the Trump administration’s approach to illegal aliens is taking place; what does this mean for Stephen Miller’s hyper-aggressive approach and the White House’s efforts to find a way to forestall a blue wave in November? Also, what is the purpose of these Iran negotiations? Give a listen.

