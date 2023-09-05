

Today’s podcast takes up the stunning WSJ poll that has Trump up 46 points over DeSantis and asks whether, five months before the first electoral contest in the GOP and 14 months before the 2024 election, the Republican race is all over but the shouting. Give a listen.

