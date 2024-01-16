

Today’s podcast wrestles with questions relating to Donald Trump’s smashing victory in Iowa last night. Does the tiny number of caucusgoers represent anything? Does anyone have a path besides Trump now? Where do Bugs Bunny, Donald Duck, and the obscure movie Clockwise come in to the discussion? Give a listen.

