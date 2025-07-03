

Today we discuss the One Big Beautiful Bill and the ways in which it does and doesn’t advance the interests of conservatism before we discuss July 4 and the massive political and ideological opportunity for the American right in the celebration of the coming 250th birthday of the Founding of the United States. Give a listen.

