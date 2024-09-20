

Aside from Oprah having a Kamala lovefest, the political story of the day involves attacks on Donald Trump’s words about American Jews. These attacks seem peculiarly related to polling showing the Republican candidate making startling inroads into the Jewish vote, which could have a significant impact in the key state of Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, actual anti-Semitic garbage from the Republican gubernatorial candidate in North Carolina may imperil Trump’s presidential bid even more. What’s going on? Give a listen.

