

On today’s holiday-week short podcast we offer you our selection for the best or most meaningful books we’ve read in 2023, from a 1978 discourse on lying to an Israeli novel about American anti-Semitism to a book about American breakdown to the best play of the century—and a comedian’s memoir. Give a listen.

