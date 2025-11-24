

Jonathan Schanzer joins today to discuss the torrent of developments from Gaza to Ukraine, from Trump-Mamdani to Rubio vs. his former Senate colleagues, from Twitterbot foreign agents to Muslim Brotherhood terrorist designations. Wow! Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.