James B. Meigs joins the podcast today to discuss the fire catastrophe in Maui and the fact that, once again, ordinary people are doing the work to help those in need while government just can’t get itself organized—and the president of the United States thinks it’s all right to say “no comment” when asked about it. Also on the president’s mind: The weird hijinks surrounding the legal case against his son. Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

