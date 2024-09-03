

What exactly is it the protestors in Israel and the media in the United States and Joe Biden actually want out of Israel? It appears they want the country to give up the strategic high ground it holds near Gaza in pursuit of a “deal” no one really believes can be struck. We talk about that, and we talk also about our own Christine Rosen’s new book, The Extinction of Experience. Pre-order it on Amazon, and give a listen.

