Today’s podcast explores the fact that on this date in 2018, Donald Trump’s approval rating was 42.8 percent—and today Joe Biden’s is 40.6 percent. The Republican Party was battered in the 2018 elections, but Biden and the Democrats are still hopeful they can ward off disaster through “small ball” tactics. We examine them, and the continuing madness of the CDC’s efforts to keep masks on Americans. Also, Elon Musk and Twitter. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.