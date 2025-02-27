

A media-centric show today, as we examine Jeff Bezos’s announcement of changes to the opinion policies of the Washington Post, the complaints of the White House press corps about access to the president, and whether the new book on covering up for Biden’s infirmities will cover up the press’s complicity. Give a listen.

