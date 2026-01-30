

A quiet revolution is underway on the Temple Mount, where for six decades Jews have been forbidden to pray due to the rules established by a Muslim authority with dominion over the Dome of the Rock mosque—rules allowed to stand by the Israeli government. What changed and why is this so important? And why are the grounds for arresting former CNN anchor Don Lemon for participating in the disruption of a church service in Minneapolis stronger than you might think? Give a listen.

