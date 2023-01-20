Joe Biden says he has “no regrets” about his handling of classified information. Really? Why not? Seems like a big deal to us on the podcast. Also a big deal: Ukraine. And the Supreme Court’s inability to find the leaker of its most important decision in decades. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.