

Our old pal Noah Rothman comes back on the podcast today to discuss whether and how to celebrate the release of American prisoners from Russian jails and how this might tie in to the question of Israel’s handling of its own prisoner swaps—one of which led directly to October 7. And a fearless prediction is made about the Republican ticket. Give a listen.

