Today’s podcast explains why Joe Manchin will never, ever, ever, ever do anything near what the progressives in his party want—because it would be the end of him and he wants to remain his state’s dominant politician. We also discuss the finger-pointing among Bidenites about the Afghanistan disaster, whether it’s OK to desire the political failure of your adversaries, and why we’re no longer talking about herd immunity. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

