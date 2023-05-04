

TV showrunner and our Hollywood Commentary columnist Rob Long joins today’s podcast to give his view of the Hollywood writers’ strike in which he is now a shockingly willing participant—but before we get to that we discuss the weird drone event over the Kremlin and the reaction to the chokehold death of a menacing subway schizophrenic in New York City. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.