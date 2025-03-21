

James B. Meigs joins today’s podcast to discuss the return from space of the astronauts stranded for nine months after the failure of their Boeing craft and what all that says about business, high tech, and the capitalist future. And we dive deep into a landmark lawsuit against Greenpeace. Give a listen.

