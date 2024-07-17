

What’s this? Happy, cheerful, confident Republicans? That’s what was on display last night at the convention, an evening that highlighted what might be called the GOP’s “diversity.” We also recommend, as a reminder of politics past, Andrew Ferguson’s 2010 COMMENTARY piece, “Pundit: Declined.” Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.