

We try to break down the Trump speech as we groggily convene to discuss the Endless Night that concluded the convention—with side exchanges very much like Trump’s on Hulk Hogan, and Israel, and Hamas, and Ukraine, and the Houthis, and the Secret Service, and the Democratic coup against Biden….Give a listen.

