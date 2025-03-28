

We discuss the defense proffered by Elon Musk and his Doge team in a fascinating interview last night on Bret Baier’s Fox show for their actions and why, while laudable, their efforts to apply “business” practices to government have been tried before and usually backfire. And why you shouldn’t take the media assaults on Trump’s deportations at face value. Give a listen.

