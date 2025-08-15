

The DC crime crackdown is driving Trump critics into fits of insanity and weird criminality; why can’t they find a way to oppose and confront him soberly? That’s the question for today. And the podcast concludes with a disastrous song performance by yours truly. Stay for the horror. Give a listen.

