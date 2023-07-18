

Today’s podcast discusses the surprising Democratic snapback against the anti-Israel words of the Squad, which includes Joe Biden inviting Bibi Netanyahu to Washington. Dems do not only seem scared about that radicalism; they’re scared of No Labels, protest candidacies, and Trump the supposed totalitarian. Should they be? Give a listen.

