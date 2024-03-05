Search
Adam White joins us to discuss the Supreme Court’s seemingly authoritative (9-0!) and confusing (5-4) ruling that willl prevent any efforts to keep Donald Trump off the ballot this year. What’s with the confusion? And we delineate the 20 year campus war on Jews and how the chickens are now coming home to roost as these college administrators face the wrath of the victims. Give a listen.

CopyCopied