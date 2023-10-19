Search
I want you to watch this. An assistant professor at the Columbia Business School, standing on the Columbia quad, tells parents of students across the country that his university and so many others cannot protect their kids because the presidents at these schools stand mute against terror-loving and terrorist-supporting monsters infesting their campuses like plague rats. His name is Shai Davidai, and he is a hero.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

CopyCopied