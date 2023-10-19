I want you to watch this. An assistant professor at the Columbia Business School, standing on the Columbia quad, tells parents of students across the country that his university and so many others cannot protect their kids because the presidents at these schools stand mute against terror-loving and terrorist-supporting monsters infesting their campuses like plague rats. His name is Shai Davidai, and he is a hero.

To the presidents of @Columbia, @nyuniversity, @Harvard and other universities who have stood SILENT as terror supporters have marched through campus and celebrated raping women, executing children and kidnapping grandmothers, you are cowards. Listen to Columbia Professor and… pic.twitter.com/PoTXnAWZtp — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 19, 2023