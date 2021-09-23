Search
Today’s podcast asks whether the signs of Democratic crackup are so pronounced that those who oppose Biden and Company should just sit back and watch in amusement as their opposite numbers dissolve into acrimony and paralysis. Or is this bad for the country? And now that 75 percent of all Americans over 12 are at least partially vaccinated, why can’t we celebrate this achievement? Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

