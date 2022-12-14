With Ron DeSantis pretty firmly taking the lead in 2024 matchups against Donald Trump, there also comes news of DeSantis seeking to convene a grand jury to investigate possible false claims about the efficacy of the COVID vaccines. Is this just pandering to anti-vax lunatics, or is something more interesting going on here? Give a listen.

