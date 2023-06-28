

Today’s entry in listener-questions week features James B. Meigs, who helps us consider the case of Sam Bankman-Fried, charged with all sorts of crimes in relation to the cryptocurrency exchange he started and claimed was only running in order to be an “effective altruist.” And is The Dark Knight the most neoconservative movie ever made? Give a listen.

