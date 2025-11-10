

The government shutdown appears to be reaching its end, and that’s because eight non-Democratic senators have effectively agreed to the deal that Republicans put on the table before the shutdown began. What went on here? And why is Trump now offering 2 grand to taxpayers as a “tariff bonus”? And, most deliciously, we explore the collapse of the BBC senior leadership after an internal expose of their crimes against Trump, trans ideology, and Israel. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.