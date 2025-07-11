

Today’s podcast takes on the huge and outrageous New York Times piece about how Prime Minister Netanyahu has allowed the Gaza war to go on too long to help himself domestically. And we do a deep dive into the Democratic Party’s troubles as it struggles with its own innate pessimism and the hunger for literal blood among the party’s radical base. Give a listen.

