

Yuval Levin joins the podcast to discuss an extraordinary piece in the New York Times alleging that the cost of Medicare has fallen radically to such an extent that it is no longer the budgetary monster looming on the horizon. Is that true? Or is it just a way of denying a danger and pushing it forward? Give a listen.

