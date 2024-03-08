

Chris Stirewalt joins us for our State of the Union recap, including the “how do you build a pier and a road without having someone on the other side to sink in the pylons” and other thrilling topics raised by a substantively wretched but performatively successful presidential address. Give a listen.

