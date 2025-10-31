

A farewell tribute to COMMENTARY podcast stalwart Matthew Continetti as he moves on to the Wall Street Journal to ply his wares. We reminisce, we say what we think we did right, and what we did wrong, and then Matt makes not one, not two, but three recommendations! Give a listen.

