Matthew Continetti joins the podcast today to talk about OPEC’s move to release more oil just as Joe Biden is “considering” a visit to Saudi Arabia. Gee, we thought Saudi Arabia was beyond the pale! And we talk baby formula, abortion, and guns, so you know nothing controversial will be said. Give a listen.

