We’re back after the Labor Day and Rosh Hashanah break to discuss the Biden administration’s negotiations with terrorists and the praise it’s getting for doing so; the fact that Biden is now trying to put us on a war footing against COVID; and the Biden team’s effort to change the plotline of the last month by firing Trump officials. And what is going on with Trump and boxing? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.