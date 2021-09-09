Search
We’re back after the Labor Day and Rosh Hashanah break to discuss the Biden administration’s negotiations with terrorists and the praise it’s getting for doing so; the fact that Biden is now trying to put us on a war footing against COVID; and the Biden team’s effort to change the plotline of the last month by firing Trump officials. And what is going on with Trump and boxing? Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

