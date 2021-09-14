Today’s podcast takes up the dishonesties of Secretary of State Blinken, the self-discrediting idea of “over the horizon” intelligence, fake polls supporting a president whose poll numbers have gotten very bad, and a horrible and instructive event at Barnard College involving observant Jews being told to violate the tenets of their faith to fill out a COVID form. Give a listen.

