

Now that an appeals court has ruled against most of Trump’s emergency tariffs, we may get some sense of how the economic future is going to be managed—once the Supreme Court weighs in. But even so, the administration’s hunger to take stock positions in U.S. companies poses a different kind of threat. We talk about this and about what’s about to happen in Gaza. Give a listen.

