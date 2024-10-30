

We’re joined today by the analyst who made the video screen and the white button down shirt into election-night legends, Steve Kornacki of NBC. Where will he be looking first next Tuesday for evidence of how the night is going to go? How many undecided voters are left? And what about “partisan gravity”? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.