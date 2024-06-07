

The Washington Post’s new publisher tells the staff the truth—they stink, the product stinks, it’s lost half its audience and $77 million in the past year, and there will be massive change. A watershed moment 40 years in the making? Eli Lake joins us to discuss, and we play his weekly AI song to boot. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.