Today’s podcast ranges unusually from the coming release of the last hours of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things—and its welcome embrace of anti-Communism—to the expansion of NATO in the wake of the war in Ukraine and why Joe Biden can’t figure out how to take political advantage of the one thing he’s actually done well. Give a listen.

