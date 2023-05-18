

The podcast crew drops its collective jaw at the clearly questionable “near catastrophic” car chase through New York starring Harry and Meghan that clearly didn’t quite happen. What do the Sussexes have in common with the movie Addams Family Values? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.