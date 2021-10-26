Search
Today’s podcast takes up the so-called “billionaires tax” that is the hot topic in Washington and subjects it to scrutiny—is it constitutional? will it generate sufficient revenue? what will the consequences be for ordinary people?—which is maybe the worst (or best!) thing you could do to such a concept. Then, it’s education and why Democrats and liberals seem unable to understand why it may be hurting them. Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

