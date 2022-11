Today’s podcast takes up Joe Biden’s extension of an “emergency” allowing him to suspend college loan payments, the revelation that the shooter in Colorado Springs is “non-binary,” and our true feelings about turkey. Happy Thanksgiving, and give a listen.

