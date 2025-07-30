

David Bahnsen joins us today to talk about the new GDP numbers, the tariff deals, and the Trump growth agenda—are they balancing out, canceling each other out, or at war with each other, and will we know what to make of them before next year? And the continuing disgrace of the New York Times and its coverage of Gaza, with a second fraudulent photo “proving” starvation in two months. Give a listen.

