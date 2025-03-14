

Founding father Noah Rothman joins us today to discuss the day’s news before we offer a brief history of the birth, evolution, and growth of the COMMENTARY podcast as we note our tenth anniversary (and fifth anniversary of going daily). Give a listen.

