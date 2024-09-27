Search
Login


What does it mean that hundreds took over the streets around Grand Central Terminal celebrating Hamas and Hezbollah before others went up Park Avenue to the hotel where Benjamin Netanyahu is staying and started chanting, “We’re going to get you”? What does it mean that Kamala Harris is going to the border? What does it mean that Eric Adams wanted airline upgrades so much he might have sold himself to the government of Turkey? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied