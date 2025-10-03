

We return to daily podcasting in the wake of a horrible car-ramming-stabbing spree at a synagogue in Manchester, followed by a massive pro-terrorism demonstration right outside 10 Downing Street. The bloodlust for Jewish lives and security has only grown in the two years since October 7. Why? And how can it be stopped? Give a listen.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.